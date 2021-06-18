Bird-A-Thon is on: Tahoe Institute for Natural Science invites members to take a walk on the wildlife side

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Tahoe Institute for Natural Science (TINS) is once again getting a big boost from one of its members. Lynn Harriman is taking the TINS “Tahoe Big Year” to another level with her “Bird-A-Thon” fundraiser. She’ll be walking the entire Tahoe Rim Trail this summer and asking for pledges for each bird species she spots along the way. She did the same thing in 2018, spotting 80 different species and raising nearly $6,000 in the process.

“I believe in the power of TINS to change our world,” says TINS member Lynn Harriman. “Their education programs in our local schools, their ongoing research, citizen science and outreach to the communities surrounding Lake Tahoe are making a difference. I want to continue to be a part of that success. Being a TINS member, you will always learn something new, see something amazing and meet great people. It’s not too late to join the Tahoe Big Year and start your own bird list now.”

For this year’s Bird-A-Thon, Lynn is splitting the trail into 14 shorter sections and she’s inviting other TINS members to join her on certain outings. Space is limited and registration is required on a first come first serve basis. To register, email Lynn Harriman directly at lynnhxsc@gmail.com and RSVP.

If you can’t make one of the outings, you can still support Lynn and TINS by pledging a donation for the Bird-A-Thon. A pledge of even 10 cents per bird species can help, or you can simply make a flat donation to the cause. For more information, or to make a pledge or donation, please visit: http://www.tinsweb.org/tbybirdathon .

About the Tahoe Institute for Natural Science

Founded in 2010, the Tahoe Institute for Natural Science (TINS) is a member-supported nonprofit organization providing world-class education and research. TINS provides programs for all ages, from talks and presentations to guided nature outings and field trips. Scholarships and a diversity of free programming aim to make this as inclusive as possible. The organization conducts ongoing biological research in the Tahoe-Sierra region, working collaboratively to help public and private land managers answer questions that inform management decisions regarding wildlife. TINS is working to bring a world-class interpretive nature center and educational facility to the Tahoe area, with the ultimate goal of creating a community that cares for the natural world by fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation of the natural resources at Lake Tahoe and beyond.

About the TINS Tahoe Big Year

The TINS Tahoe Big Year is a year-long scavenger hunt that invites people to scour the region for as many bird species as possible. Registering for this free event gives participants a platform to track all the bird species spotted throughout the year, while competing with other birding enthusiasts to see who can find the most species. However, the Tahoe Big Year is not strictly a competition. It is also a space for the entire community, from first timers to experts, to experience the Tahoe region’s diverse bird community.

The event is open to anyone, though those who become TINS members (starting at $35/year) will enjoy additional perks and prizes during the year.

To learn more about the Tahoe Big Year, or to register, visit http://www.tahoebigyear.org .

Source: Tahoe Institute for Natural Science

BIRD-A-THON DATES June 20: Barker Pass to Ward Creek (Full day/12 miles) June 27: Page Meadows Hike (Morning/3 miles) July 1: Marlette Creek to Snow Valley Peak (Full Day/10.6 miles) July 15: Burton Creek State Park Hike to Antone Meadows (Logistics TBD) July 18: Incline Lake to Rose Knob (Full Day/8 miles)