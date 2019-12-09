California pro climber falls while scaling El Capitan at Yosemite

A professional climber’s fall from El Capitan in Yosemite hasn’t dissuaded her from attempting the feat again next season, the Associated Press reports.

Emily Harrington, of Olympic Valley, fell Nov. 24 while trying to summit El Capitan in one day, an accomplishment only a few have achieved. She was with two others when she fell about 50 feet before her rope stopped the descent, reports state.

The AP reported that Harrington had no broken bones, but did have a torn arm muscle and a concussion.

Harrington, 33, said it was the worst fall she’s suffered.

The path she took, called Golden Gate, is 3,000 feet. She finished it in 2015, but took six days, reports state.

Harrington said she’ll try the climb again.

