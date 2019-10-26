Climate Advocate Training Workshop set for Nov. 9 in Truckee

The Citizens’ Climate Lobby (CCL) North Tahoe Chapter will host a live three-hour Climate Advocate Training Workshop on Nov. 9.

The free workshop will be held from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Tahoe Donner Northwoods Clubhouse, 11509 Northwoods Blvd., Truckee. All community members are welcome, and snacks will be shared.

Participants at CCL’s Climate Advocate Training Workshop will learn the fundamentals of becoming an effective climate advocate, building constructive relationships with elected officials, creating political will and establishing common ground among others. They’ll also hear about the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, H.R. 763, from CCL northern California lead Heath Massey.

“We are thrilled to offer the community of North Lake Tahoe this opportunity to be empowered with climate knowledge and citizen activism under CCL’s bipartisan mission and respectful approach,” North Tahoe group leader Deirdre Henderson said.

Interested participants can RSVP to CCLNorthTahoe@gmail.com. For more information, please visit the Citizens’ Climate Lobby Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/citizensclimatelobbynorthtahoe.

Source: Citizen’s Climate Lobby