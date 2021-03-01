Climate change webinar on regional greenhouse gas emissions set for Friday

The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency (TRPA) is addressing the threats of climate change by hosting a webinar on Friday, March 5, on the region’s greenhouse gas emissions.

KNOW & GO WHO: Tahoe Regional Planning Agency WHAT: Webinar on the regions greenhouse gas emissions WHEN: Friday, March 5, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. WHERE: Online Zoom Webinar RSVP: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_gKZcdXwZQLmaqKz8r9fC3Q

TRPA, Sierra Business Council, and Spatial Informatics Group will host the informational webinar about an updated greenhouse gas emission inventory for the Tahoe Basin. The webinar will include an overview of climate change, the role of forests in climate change, and next steps for addressing climate change in Tahoe, according to TRPA.

Greenhouse gas emissions trap heat in the atmosphere, causing warming and extreme weather events. According to research by UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center, global climate change has increased the lake’s average water temperature more than one degree Fahrenheit over the last century. Warmer lake temperatures encourage the growth of clarity-harming algae and improve habitat for aquatic invasive species that threaten the entire ecosystem. Warming temperatures also increase the risk of catastrophic wildfires.

TRPA and its partners are working to strengthen the resilience of Tahoe’s environment, communities, and economy to the emerging stresses of climate change and to improve the region’s sustainability, the agency said. California and Nevada have aggressive targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and TRPA and regional partners are working to help meet those targets. An inventory of Tahoe’s greenhouse gas emissions will measure local progress on mandatory emission reduction standards and identify areas where greater attention is needed.

The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency leads the cooperative effort to preserve, restore, and enhance the unique natural and human environment of the Lake Tahoe Region, while improving local communities, and people’s interactions with our irreplaceable environment.

Source: Tahoe Regional Planning Agency