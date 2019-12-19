Forest Service names new fire management officer for Tahoe Basin

Chief Carrie Thaler, new fire management officer for the Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit, served as an incident commander for the 16,755 acre Tungsten Fire east of Carson City, Nevada, in August 2017.

Courtesy of USDA Forest Service.

The USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit announced the arrival of new Forest Fire Management Officer Carrie Thaler.

Thaler comes to the Tahoe Basin from the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area in Las Vegas, where she held the position of District Fire Management Officer for the last four years.

“We are excited to welcome Chief Thaler to the Tahoe Basin,” said Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit Forest Supervisor, Jeff Marsolais. “Carrie will be an integral part of our interagency emergency response community and will provide vital leadership and direction for the Basin’s wildland fire program.”

Thaler began her career with the forest service in 1995, and recently served as district ranger for the Santa Rosa Ranger District of the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest and has been the incident commander for one of the Nevada Type 3 Incident Management Teams for the last three years. Thaler also spent time as a training officer for the Los Padres National Forest managing the Vanderberg Interagency Training Center.

“I feel very fortunate to have the opportunity to work here on the Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit,” said Thaler. “And I’m excited to apply my previous experience with high public use areas in Las Vegas to the complex fire program here in the Lake Tahoe Basin.”

Thaler earned a Bachelor of Science in business administration from the University of New Hampshire and is currently working toward completing her natural resources certificate at Northern Arizona University.

In her spare time, Thaler enjoys spending time with her husband and her family and friends. She also likes climbing, snowboarding and enjoying the outdoors.

Thaler replaces Steve Burns, who retired last summer.