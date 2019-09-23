Forest Service seeks input for winter travel management at Lake Tahoe

The USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit has released the Proposed Action for the Winter Recreation and Over Snow Vehicle Travel Management Project.

The Proposed Action was developed based on Forest Service criteria and feedback received from stakeholders during the Forest Plan Revision process, open house meetings and winter recreation collaborative meetings that occurred between 2011 and 2016.

“If ever there was a time for the collaboration to restart, it’s now,” said Forest Supervisor Jeff Marsolais. “I’m optimistic that we can work together to advance a plan that works for everyone.”

In the fall of 2016, the management unit began the process of analyzing areas and trails open to OSV use in the Tahoe Basin under Forest Service Travel Management guidelines. Under this proposal, the management unit would direct project-specific management activities that include designating routes and areas open to OSV use; designating areas suitable for groomed OSV trails; allowing areas for grooming for non-motorized use only; designating locations suitable for snow play; identifying areas suitable for snow plowing; constructing additional winter parking; and identifying changes to opening/closing dates and seasonal designation of motorized roads.

The project also proposes to amend the Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit Forest Plan to reflect the designation of OSV areas and trails.

To review the project, please visit our Forest Projects webpage at https://go.usa.gov/xmgxT. Scroll down and select the “Winter Recreation and Over Snow Vehicle Travel Management” link. The Proposed Action and other supporting documents are on this project webpage under the “Scoping” tab.

To comment, follow the “Comment/Object on Project” link under the right-hand column heading “Get connected” and follow the instructions.

Electronic comments must be submitted through this comment form on the project website. Comments will be accepted until midnight on Nov. 19.