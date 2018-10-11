Hundreds of volunteers to participate in pair of cleanup days along Truckee River

This weekend volunteers will scour the banks of the Truckee River at sites along more than 30 miles as part of a duo of annual river cleanup days.

On Saturday, more than 700 volunteers are scheduled to clean sections of the Truckee from Verdi through Sparks as part of Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful's annual Truckee River Cleanup, which will be followed the next day by Truckee River Watershed Council's 23rd annual Truckee River Day and Fair cleanup from Tahoe City to Truckee.

Last year, more than 750 volunteers removed roughly 24,000 pounds of trash and 38,000 pounds of invasive weeds along areas around Reno, according to Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful, which also included graffiti removal, and park beautification projects.

Registration for Saturday's event is open and can be done at KTMB.org.

Volunteer work will move upriver the following day for Truckee River Watershed Council's annual cleanup event. Since its inception the cleanup day has brought in thousands of volunteers, according to the watershed council, to work on hundreds of projects throughout the watershed, including work to restore certain sites, planting of native vegetation, mulching sensitive areas and more.

Following the cleanup, the annual river fair at Granite Flat will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. The fair, presented in partnership with Sierra Watershed Education Partnership will feature educational activities for children along with free food provided by Northstar California Resort. The highlight of this year's fair will be the release of native Lahontan Cutthroat Trout at 3 p.m.

Recommended Stories For You

For more information, visit TruckeeRiverWC.org.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com.