Keep Tahoe Blue annual benefit fashion show goes virtual

Each evening from July 30 through Aug. 1, the League to Save Lake Tahoe, along with longtime event partners Saks Fifth Avenue and Oscar de la Renta, will host a Virtual Benefit Fashion Show to support the League’s efforts to Keep Tahoe Blue.

The event is open to the public and free with advance registration, by visiting savelakefashion.com, a news release states.

The event is the League’s largest annual fundraising event, and will be held virtually for the first time in its 51-year history. The online format will safeguard the health of attendees and partners while ensuring the organization and its mission to Keep Tahoe Blue stays strong and supported.

“We’re incredibly excited the annual Benefit Fashion Show will be held virtually this year,” remarked Darcie Goodman Collins, CEO of the League to Save Lake Tahoe. “This format gives anyone and everyone a chance to take part in this special event, where fashion and conservation come together to Keep Tahoe Blue.”

A percentage of proceeds from an online trunk show and auction, along with individual donations and generous event sponsorships, will directly support the work of the League to Save Lake Tahoe. These funds allow the League’s team of experts to advance restoration, combat pollution and tackle invasive species to Keep Tahoe Blue.

According to the release, in the midst of the pandemic, a surge in visitors to Lake Tahoe over the summer months has strained land managers who care for popular recreation sites around the Basin. The League has stepped in to provide much-needed support, by activating volunteer strike teams to clean up litter hot spots, coordinating response plans with public agencies and businesses, and advocating to keep crucial environmental protections in place along with the funding to support them.

All are welcome and encouraged to register free-of-charge for the Virtual Benefit Fashion Show at savethelakefashion.com. Event sponsorships are also available.

Email kristin@keeptahoeblue.org for details.