Last chance to pick up green waste carts in Truckee

Town of Truckee residents have one last opportunity to pick up a green waste cart for free next week.

Tahoe Truckee Sierra Disposal is hosting a green waste cart pick-up event from noon to 2 p.m. on June 28 at Eastern Regional Landfill at 900 Cabin Creek Road off of Highway 89 South. Any Truckee resident who would like a green waste cart but cannot pick it up on June 28 can have the cart delivered to their house for $52.50 per cart delivery fee ($56.79, beginning July 1, 2019).

To order a green waste cart, please call the disposal company at 530-583-7800.

The green waste cart program began last summer to replace the green bag program in Truckee. During the 2018 season, the disposal company delivered 7,609 green carts, eliminating an estimated 50,000 green plastic bags from going to the landfill. To date this season, Tahoe Truckee Sierra Disposal has delivered an additional 1,843 green carts.

Additionally, between July and October 2018, 461 tons of green waste were collected in green carts, a 170% increase from the average amount of green waste collected in green bags.

Truckee residents also have dumpster and drop off options for disposing of green waste this summer. Residents can rent a six-yard green waste dumpster for one week for a reduced rate of $70 ($75.72 beginning July 1).

Truckee residents can drop off up to six-yards of green waste for free at Eastern Regional Landfill. Residents can also have a contractor drop off yard waste for free at Eastern Regional Landfill on behalf of the homeowner by providing the contractor with a unique customer voucher. Residents can find their green waste vouchers on their online account at waste101.com.

More recycling and yard waste information may be found at http://www.keeptruckeegreen.org.

To order a green waste cart or dumpster, call the district at 530-583-7800.

Source: Town of Truckee