Nevada Lake Tahoe license plate program funds environmental projects

Courtesy photo

A program that raises funds for Lake Tahoe by issuing vanity license plates has raised roughly $350,000 for environmental projects at the lake.

The Nevada Division of State Lands recently announced the funds and projects for 2019. Nearly 21,000 Nevadans participate in the Lake Tahoe license plate program.

Projects funded by the program range from water quality initiatives and state park improvements, to research and monitoring studies, invasive species surveys and removal, and public education efforts, according to state lands.

Projects slated for 2019 include:

Lake Tahoe Aquatic Invasive Plant Control: Nevada Shoreline Rapid Response, Tahoe Resource Conservation District

Spooner Lake Trailhead Facility and Amphitheater, Nevada Division of State Parks

Lake Tahoe Basin Education and Outreach at UNR’s Museum of Natural History, University of Nevada, Reno

Stormwater Tools Phase 3 Improvements, Nevada Division of Environmental Protection

Enhancement of TRPA’s BMP Handbook Shorezone Section, Tahoe Regional Planning Agency

Long-term Dynamics of Aspen Stands Across the Lake Tahoe Basin: Drivers of Forest Health and Identification of Restoration Priorities, University of Nevada – Reno

The license plate program has benefitted Lake Tahoe’s natural resources for more than two decades, according to state lands. Since the first license plates were sold in February 1998, the program has generated more than $8.5 million through sales and annual renewal fees, funding over 150 preservation and restoration projects on the Nevada side of Lake Tahoe.

With the passage of Assembly Bill 93 in May, state lands will be able to provide program grants to nonprofits in addition to public agencies. Prior to AB 93, funds were only available for projects completed by public agencies.

Nevada residents can purchase a new Tahoe license plate for $62 with an annual renewal fee of $30. To learn more, visit http://www.dmvnv.com/platescharitable.htm. To learn more about the projects funded by the LTLP program, go to bit.ly/NevLicensePlate.