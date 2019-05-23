Placer County Water Agency awards grants to public water purveyors

The Placer County Water Agency Board of Directors awarded eight grants totaling $165,000 to six public water purveyors at its May 16 meeting.

The grants, funded through PCWA’s Financial Assistance Program, are supported, in part, through property taxes and assist Placer County special districts on projects that align with PCWA’s guiding principles of its County-Wide Master Plan. These principles include safe and reliable drinking water service, water resources stewardship, and water infrastructure reliability. The 2019 grant recipients were selected based on staff recommendations and are included below along with a brief description of each project:

Christian Valley Park Community Service District – Awarded $13,860 for costs associated with a rate study. The rate study will expedite a larger project, which leverages grant funding from the United States Department of Agriculture.

Foresthill Public Utility District (FPUD) – Awarded $30,000 to support the District’s application for its water rights permit extension. Specifically, the grant funds the final environmental report and associated work. Since 2015, PCWA has contributed more than $135,000 to FPUD for this purpose.

Midway Heights County Water District – Awarded three grants totaling more than $41,000 for a cost of service and rate study; an income study, needed to secure outside funding for security improvements at the District’s reservoir; and, a Geographical Information Services (GIS) mapping project. PCWA will also provide in-house support to complete the GIS project.

Northstar Community Services District – Awarded $20,000 to perform an Infrastructure Condition Assessment, which will provide a baseline understanding of the District’s water infrastructure condition and planning for near-term replacement and rehabilitation.

Squaw Valley Public Service District – Awarded $10,000 for asset management implementation and GIS database updates.

Tahoe City Public Utility District– Awarded $50,000 for the planning and construction of interconnections among water systems within the District’s service area, improving water supply reliability.

The next regular meeting of the PCWA Board of Directors will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2:00 PM at the PCWA Business Center, 144 Ferguson Road, in Auburn. PCWA board meetings are open to the public.

For information on PCWA board meetings, please contact the Clerk to the Board at (530) 823-4850 or (800) 464-0030.

Source: Placer County Water Agency