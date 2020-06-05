Public input sought for proposed increase in pace, scale of fuels treatment in Tahoe Basin

An environmental impact report for a proposal to annually treat roughly 1,250 acres of forest is currently open for public review.

The Tahoe Program Timberland Environmental Impact Report is available through the North Tahoe Fire Protection District, and is open for public input until July 6.

The objectives of the program, which covers roughly 17,490 acres of Wildland Urban Interface on the California side of the Tahoe Basin, are to implement a landscape level approach to reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires and the potential damage to basin forests, watersheds, habitats and communities. Treatments will also increase forest resiliency to the effects of climate change; including prolonged drought, pest and disease outbreaks and increased tree mortality.

The report addresses a long-term program of forest management and fuel reduction across private, local jurisdiction, federal, and California Tahoe Conservancy land. The report, prepared by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, includes numerous forest treatment activities, including mechanical thinning, manual and hand thinning, prescribed understory burning, pile burning, sale and transport of merchantable timber, and the transport and use of biomass for energy generation and wood pulp products.

Herbicide treatment is not proposed.

The report identified significant or potentially significant effects associated with aesthetics; air quality; biological resources; cultural resources; greenhouse gases and climate change; recreation; and transportation. The majority of impacts would be mitigated to a less than significant level. However, even with the application of feasible mitigation measures, there would be significant and unavoidable impacts related to air quality, greenhouse gas emissions, and transportation.

The Tahoe Program Timberland Environmental Impact Report is available for public review. The deadline for public input is 5 p.m., July 6. Copies of the draft environmental impact are available for download at http://www.ntfire.net. To prevent the spread of COVID-19, printed copies will not be available for review at public buildings. Individuals who are unable to access the draft environmental impact report online should contact the North Tahoe Fire Protection District by email at TahoePTEIR@ntfire.net or 530-584-2344 to obtain a copy. Written comments may be submitted by email (TahoePTEIR@ntfire.net) or by postal mail to North Tahoe Fire Protection District, c/o Tahoe PTEIR, PO Box 5879, Tahoe City, CA 96145.