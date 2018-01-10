Storm drops a few inches of fresh powder

An overnight storm didn't pack the punch forecast by regional meteorologists, but it did deliver a few inches of fresh powder to local ski resorts.

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows said Tuesday, Jan. 9, that it received 3 inches of snow overnight. The resort also reported a total of 9 inches in the past week, and 78 inches for the 2017-18 season.

"The storm came in warmer than we were hoping for. We got 3 inches up top at Squaw and (it's) looking like a little bit more today (Tuesday)," said Liesl Hepburn, public relations director for Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, on Tuesday.

"We're looking really good for next week with a colder system (coming in). So we are definitely gearing up for that. In the meantime, we will be making snow at every possible opportunity."

Northstar California Resort said Tuesday that it received 4 inches of snow in the past 24 hours. The resort also said that it has received 15 inches of snow in the past 7 days.

"We are making snow (and) grooming daily in order to provide pristine corduroy conditions form top to bottom," the resort said in a note posted on its website.

The storm was forecast to deliver between 12 inches and 18 inches of snow at certain elevations above 7,500 feet, but fell short of those expectations.

"It was just an upper low that meandered in from the Pacific Coast. It wasn't one of those big, atmospheric (river) type of storms," said Tony Fuentes, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Office in Reno, on Tuesday.

Looking ahead, the forecast calls for a high of 45 degrees on Wednesday, Jan. 10, and a low near 23 degrees. There is a chance of rain and snow showers before 11 a.m., then a slight chance of rain showers.

The outlook brightens for Thursday, Jan. 11, with partly sunny skies with a high around 51 degrees and a low near 24 degrees. The forecast for Friday, Jan. 12, is similar with mostly sunny skies and a high around 52 degrees.

There is also a chance of rain and snow showers after 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

"The weekend should start to build up a ridge of high pressure," said Fuentes, referring to a weather pattern typically associated with warmer weather.

