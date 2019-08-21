Sugar Bowl Academy student-athletes help Truckee Donner Land Trust clean up Donner Summit

TRUCKEE — More than 80 Sugar Bowl Academy student-athletes along with teachers, staff, and parents scrambled across the jagged granite of Donner Summit to erase graffiti and pickup litter as they start their school year.

Part of the orientation activities for Sugar Bowl Academy student-athletes starting the new year, in grades 8-12, students tackled graffiti on the granite boulders and cliffs along Old Highway 40, and picked up litter left behind on trails and along the roads of Donner Summit on Aug. 15. According to a news release, supplies for the day were donated by Mountain Hardware and Sports.

“The student-athletes of Sugar Bowl Academy really stepped up, they showed a lot of pride in Donner Summit,” said Kevin Starr, stewardship coordinator for the Truckee Donner Land Trust.

All told, the group used about 40 gallons of paint to cover the graffiti and picked up almost 70 cubic feet of litter.

The Land Trust, the release states, owns numerous properties in the area including Royal Gorge and Black Wall, and works to steward the beauty and natural resources of Donner Summit. The nonprofit holds numerous volunteer opportunities to take care of its lands and trails throughout the year.

“We are grateful to the Land Trust for the opportunity for our student-athletes to undertake meaningful work right in our backyard on Donner Summit. Community is part of our mission statement, and developing people who lead purposeful lives is one of our core values,” said John Horsch, Sugar Bowl Academy executive director. “From mountain biking on Land Trust-maintained trails, to skiing in Royal Gorge, SBA student-athletes reap the benefits of the Land Trust’s work every day. I can’t imagine a more perfect way for them to give back.”

Truckee Donner Land Trust has preserved more than 37,000 acres in the Truckee Donner area, protecting open space for wildlife, forest and watershed health, historic preservation and for public recreation.

The Sugar Bowl Ski Team and Academy is a nationally recognized Alpine, Freeride, and Nordic ski team and ski academy. Sugar Bowl Academy student-athletes thrive on the dual pursuit of rigorous academics and competitive skiing in an environment that celebrates hard work and the pursuit of worthy goals.

To learn more about Black Wall, other Truckee Donner Land Trust properties and future volunteer opportunities, go to tdlandtrust.org. To learn more about Sugar Bowl Academy, go to sbacademy.org.

Source: Truckee Donner Land Trust