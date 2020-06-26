Tahoe boat inspections opening for all boats

Lake Tahoe is entering the next phase of watercraft inspections for the prevention of aquatic invasive species (AIS) and opening for all boats by appointment on Friday, agencies announced.

Until July 1, inspections will be offered by appointment only to ensure greater efficiency and safety at regional inspection locations. For the holiday week, July 1-5, inspections will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis at any regional inspection location. The reservation system will resume on July 6.

According to a news release, the online appointment system is available now at http://www.tahoeboatinspections.com/. Boaters are reminded that because of safety protocols, inspections are likely to take longer than normal, and delays are likely. To ensure faster service during the inspection, boats should be clean, drained, and dry. In keeping with California and Nevada mandates on public mask-wearing during high-contact activities, face coverings are mandatory while outside of a vehicle during the inspection process.

“Lake Tahoe’s aquatic invasive species program is critical to protect the very reason that people love to recreate on Lake Tahoe,” Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Executive Director Joanne S. Marchetta said. “It’s paramount that watercraft inspectors and boaters remain safe during the inspections and we appreciate the boating community’s cooperation during these unprecedented times.”

TRPA also reminds boaters to practice safe physical distancing from others outside of their household and to follow local and state health guidelines to help slow the spread of COVID-19 disease. Boaters should stay informed of recreation area closure orders and guidelines when coming ashore. For more information on when various marinas and launch sites will open, consistent with state and local COVID orders, visit http://www.tahoeboatinspections.com.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Invasive species can have devastating environmental and economic impacts on industries, communities, and native species populations. Watercraft are the largest source for spreading aquatic invasive species into new waterways. Under Lake Tahoe’s watercraft inspection program, every motorized watercraft is inspected to ensure it is Clean, Drained, and Dry and not carrying AIS before launching.

Thanks to the diligence of boaters and inspectors, no new aquatic invasive species have been detected in Lake Tahoe in the 12 years of the program’s history.

The Lake Tahoe Aquatic Invasive Species Program is implemented by 40 public and private partner organizations, including federal, state, and local jurisdictions, research partners, public utility districts, and private marinas. The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency and the Tahoe Resource Conservation District lead the program in collaboration with the public and private partners. The program’s mission is to prevent, detect, and control aquatic invasive species in the Region so that future generations can enjoy Lake Tahoe.

For additional information, contact Jeff Cowen, TRPA Public Information Officer, at 775-589-5278.

Source: Tahoe Regional Planning Agency