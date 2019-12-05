Tahoe Fund issues call for 2020 environmental projects

The nonprofit Tahoe Fund has opened its annual call for projects that offer solutions to environmental challenges impacting Lake Tahoe.

Specifically interested in supporting projects designed to improve lake clarity, expand outdoor recreation opportunities, reduce wildfire risk, and promote healthier forests, the Tahoe Fund will also consider funding projects that improve transportation and enhance stewardship opportunities in the Tahoe Basin. Organizations can submit projects for consideration by January 31, 2020.

“Our goal is to support projects that improve the environment within the Tahoe Basin and encourage greater stewardship of this place that is treasured by so many,” said Allen Biaggi, Tahoe Fund Board Vice Chairman. “There are so many organizations doing great work in our region, we look forward to considering the projects they put forward and understanding how they can help increase the pace and scale of environmental improvements that are needed in Tahoe.”

Eligible projects must be able to demonstrate that necessary environmental permits will be obtained, that it has strong community support, and that other sources of funding have been identified. All submissions will be reviewed by the Tahoe Fund Projects Committee, which is responsible for developing the Tahoe Fund’s Signature and Premier Projects Portfolio. Project selections are expected to be made in late spring or early summer 2020.

Project submissions for early-stage grants that bring innovative solutions to Tahoe’s environmental challenges are also being accepted through Tahoe Fund’s Environmental Venture Trust. These projects should be able to demonstrate how an early investment can be leveraged to secure significant funding in the future from public and/or private sources.

Since 2010, the Tahoe Fund has raised funds from private donors for more than 35 environmental improvement projects including new bike paths and trails, watershed restorations, removal of aquatic invasive species and environmental stewardship programs. In 2019, financial support was provided to projects including the Spooner Lake Trailhead and Amphitheater, Bike Racks for Businesses, Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care Outdoor Learning Center, Lily Lake Trail and more.

Project guidelines and the request for projects submission form can be found at tahoefund.org/challenge.