Tahoe Fund, Nevada State Parks secure funding to reimagine Spooner Lake State Park

A view of Spooner Lake from the Tahoe Rim Trail.

Bill Rozak / Tahoe Daily Tribune

A successful collaboration between Nevada State Parks, Nevada State Lands, and the Tahoe Fund will allow for the renovation and reimagination of the more than 35-year old facilities at Spooner Lake State Park, with construction to begin as soon as this May.

The fundraising campaign, spearheaded by the Tahoe Fund to generate $300,000 in contributions from private donors for a new amphitheater, has been met, leveraging $2.9 million in public funding for Nevada State Parks to complete the park renovations.

Thank You for Helping Us Reimagine Spooner Lake State Park from Tahoe Fund on Vimeo.

The fundraising goal was met by a lead gift of $100,000 from the E.L. Cord Foundation and major gifts from six other local foundations and philanthropists.

“We are so grateful to the E.L. Cord Foundation and all of our donors for helping make this much-needed restoration possible,” said Amy Berry, CEO of the Tahoe Fund. “Once again we are seeing the power of philanthropy to improve the Tahoe environment for all to enjoy.”

The amphitheater will not only provide a place for high quality interpretive programming and community events, it will also act as the southern bookend to the planned Sand Harbor to Spooner Junction section of the new Tahoe East Shore Trail and a major portal for public access to more than 60 miles of paths and trails in 13,000 acres of non-motorized primitive wilderness.

“Spooner Lake Nevada State Park is the perfect setting for an interpretive center that will benefit both the local community and impress the many tourists from around the world who visit the Lake Tahoe basin every year,” said Bradley Crowell, Director of the Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. “I want to thank the Tahoe Fund, the Nevada Division of State Parks, and all of the dedicated community supporters for coming together to enhance Spooner Lake State Park and solidify the entire east shore of Lake Tahoe as a world-class recreation destination.”

Expected to take place during the 2020 and 2021 construction seasons, improvements at Spooner Lake State Park will include construction of a new amphitheater and visitor center that will be at the heart of the park. Designed to serve as a base for natural and cultural history programs, ranger-led hikes and tours, and an outdoor science venue for students, the Spooner Lake Amphitheater will be a key connector between the world-renowned backcountry trail systems and the developed area at Spooner Lake that provides recreation facilities to support backcountry activities.

Nevada State Parks has issued a bid package for project construction and hopes to select a contractor and begin construction as soon as May. The project is estimated to be completed by Fall 2021.

Project updates and details related to how visitors can navigate construction-related impacts will be available at parks.nv.gov/spooner.