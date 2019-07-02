Take Care of Tahoe this July Fourth with TakeCareTahoe.org

Keeping beaches from feeling the after effects of Fourth of July celebrations is one goal of Take Care Tahoe, a group of more than 30 agencies and organizations dedicated to protecting Lake Tahoe.

Take Care is working to address the behaviors that impact Tahoe’s amazing natural environment, and the one big message for the upcoming holiday: please pack out what you pack in.

“Taking care of Lake Tahoe is something everyone can do,” said Marilee Movius, of the League to Save Lake Tahoe, a Take Care Tahoe partner. “In 2018, our volunteers removed more than 1,474 pounds of trash left behind after the July Fourth holiday, including more than 8,121 cigarette butts. Our Keep Red, White and Blue Cleanup after the holiday is the biggest event of the year and is open to everyone who wants to Keep Tahoe Blue and be a part of the growing Take Care movement.”

Other ways people can help Lake Tahoe can be found at the newly redesigned TakeCareTahoe.org. The website, funded by AT&T and the Tahoe Fund, provides fun and educational resources designed to involve and connect visitors with the area’s natural beauty.

“Technology is making Tahoe that much more accessible to all of us. The Take Care Tahoe website is a one-stop technology shop for information about all the amazing environment and community opportunities, activities and organizations that make this basin a great place to live as well as visit,” said Stephanie Tyler, president of AT&T Nevada and Tahoe Fund Board Member. “Having a robust collaborative website that highlights the many resources we have around the lake is a critical community asset which we are proud to support.”

In the past year, TakeCareTahoe.org has hosted information on more than 500 community events. From beach cleanups to nature walks and family friendly festivals, there is truly something for everyone on the site. Want to learn more about Lake Tahoe? The site has a “Centers” page with information on more than 20 historical, science, and visitors centers looking to educate you. Or visit the “How to Take Care” page to learn about everyday choices people can make to Keep Tahoe Blue for future generations.

“There are so many wonderful ways for visitors and residents to connect with Tahoe, and now these opportunities are all in one place,” said Heather Segale, education and outreach director at the UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center, a Take Care Tahoe partner. “If you’ve ever wondered how to learn more about Tahoe’s environment, history, and science, the website is the perfect tool to help you fill your Tahoe days with fun and engaging activities.”

The Take Care campaign has also gathered interest from outside the area. This summer, organizations in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, will adopt the program for similar issues experienced there.

Many Lake Tahoe businesses are also adopting the campaign. Take part by visiting TakeCareTahoe.org or spread the word on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

Source: Tahoe Regional Planning Agency