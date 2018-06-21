Town of Truckee seeks input on McIver open space

The Town of Truckee recently announced an open house workshop seeking input on the future use of the McIver Dairy site.

The town has obtained landscape architecture consultant, Callander Associates, according to a release, to develop alternative conceptual drawings, which include various public uses on the site.

The proposed alternative uses for the site aren't ready at this time, according to Administrative Analyst Nicholas Martin, and will be presented at the workshop on June 27. Martin did say proposals include a light trail network, parking, and interpretive signage in support of Truckee River Watershed Council's wetland and meadows restoration project.

The Truckee River Watershed Council is undertaking a grant-funded ecological restoration project of the wetland and meadow portions of the site, according to release from the town council.

The McIver Dairy site is located at 10755 Donner Pass Road, and has a rich history in Truckee as a provider of premium butter for much of the west coast in the late 1800s and early 1900s. In modern times, the location has been dubbed as the unofficial Truckee sled hill.

The Town of Truckee acquired the property in the early 2000s, according to Martin, for the purpose of preserving the site as an open space.

Truckee is looking to provide safe and environmentally compatible access to the site, according to the release, and seeking how best to use this public space.

The open house will include discussion of existing conditions on the site and new recreation and wetland-meadow interpretation opportunities.

Public input will be used to help guide development of the McIver Dairy Open Space site use plan which will provide an updated vision and clear direction for future development of the site.

The open house will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Town Council Chambers, 10183 Truckee Airport Rd.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com.