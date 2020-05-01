Truckee accepts $2.31 million for Trout Creek restoration

The Trout Creek restoration project will include an extension of Church Street and the installation of a roundatbout on Glenshire Drive.

Town of Truckee

The Truckee Town Council has approved a resolution to accept $2.31 million in funds from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife for the restoration of Trout Creek

The money will be used as part of the project extending Church Street, which is part of the larger Truckee Railyard Master Plan.

In order to receive funding from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the town on Tuesday committed to fund the match requirement of $1,54 million, which was the approximate amount already budgeted for restoration work on the creek as part of the Church Street Extension project.

The extension project will connect Church Street to Glenshire Drive via a roundabout, and will cross Trout Creek at the east end of the Truckee Railyard Master Plan area. Restoration work is set to be done around the areas where Church Street will cross over Trout Creek.

Within the next two months, town staff anticipates restarting design work on the area. Plans, according to town staff, are to complete environmental permits, plan specifications, and estimates in time to advertise the project for construction bids in spring 2021.

Trout Creek is being restored on the east side of the railyard project area in order to eliminate flooding that currently occurs. It is also deemed a necessary part of the railyard project.

In addition to the grant award, town staff was also recently notified the town has received an additional $1 million in funding from the Department of Water Resources to supplement construction funding for areas of Trout Creek that run from the intersection of Donner Pass Road and Glenshire Drive through the east side of the railyard project.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.