Truckee council sends letter of support for conservation fund

This week the Truckee Town Council sent a letter to the California congressional delegation to fully fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund which was reauthorized with wide bi-partisan support in March after over five months in limbo, according to a release.

They also joined a broader letter signed by over 150 elected officials from all 11 Western states asking Congress to fully fund the project. The letter was organized by The Mountain Pact, an organization that works with communities with outdoor recreation economies in the West.

Truckee has benefited from the Land and Water Conservation Fund through direct funding for projects like the Truckee River Public Access project of 1978 which received over $1 million from the Land and Water Conservation Fund. The Fund has spent $2.41 billion across California to protect places like the Lake Tahoe Basin. Included on the agency’s priority project list for fiscal year 2019 is the Sierra Nevada Checkerboard Project in the Tahoe and El Dorado National Forests.

According to Truckee Mayor David Tirman, “Throwing our support behind the Land and Water Conservation Fund makes a lot of sense for Truckee. It is great value for the dollar and helps ensure ongoing protection of open space and natural resources both in our Town and region.”

As Morgan Goodwin, Truckee Vice Mayor, notes, “LWCF funding doesn’t cost taxpayers one penny. The money comes from a small fraction of the royalties paid by oil and gas companies to drill offshore. Truckee’s health and economy is directly tied to the quality of our public land and we fully support the LWCF program.”

The fund was created with bipartisan support in 1964 and has since increased the conservation and health of public lands and waters in every state and nearly every county in the United States, according to the release.

Source: Town of Truckee