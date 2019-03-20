Truckee Donner Land Trust awarded more than $750,000 for forest health work

LAND TRUST WELCOMES DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR, BOARD MEMBER

The Truckee Donner Land Trust is excited to announce Kate Frankfurt as its new development director, and Sidney Scott as a new board member.

“We are thrilled to have Kate joining us to steward the financial health of our organization and to fundraise for the numerous campaigns falling into place in 2019,” Perry Norris, executive director of the Land Trust, said in a news release.

Frankfurt joins the Land Trust as the organization joins forces with Squaw Valley Public Service District on the acquisition of Olympic Meadow, a 30-acre property in the heart of Olympic Valley.

“I am deeply honored to join the Truckee Donner Land Trust at this pivotal moment,” Frankfurt said. “My family was drawn to the Sierra for the same reason many people are – this land has a way of getting into your soul.”

Scott joins the board of directors in 2019 bringing a diverse background in the sciences and with a personal passion for the region. Scott, her husband and two kids have lived in the Truckee area since 2004, and on Donner Summit since 2012, climbing and skiing the lands preserved by the Land Trust.

Frankfurt steps in for former Development Director Kathy Englar, who the release states has been vital to the success of the Land Trust over the last few years, and to landmark acquisitions like Lower Carpenter Valley. Also retiring from the board of directors are Anne Chadwick, Tom Van Berkem and Jim Hoelter, all of whom played vital roles in the growth and strength of the Land Trust.

“We would like to thank Kathy for all her incredible work – she set a high bar for the organization and we are eternally grateful,” Norris said. “And Anne, Jim and Tom will also be missed – they brought so much to our organization, we cannot thank them enough.”

The Land Trust has protected more than 36,000 acres of open space in the Truckee-Donner region, preserving their natural resources for future generations and opening them to the public for recreation. Much of this work is funded by private fundraising – the generous contributions of donors who value the unique landscapes of the Northern Sierra.

The Truckee Donner Land Trust preserves and protects scenic, historic and recreational lands with high natural resource values in the greater Truckee Donner region and manages recreational activities on these lands in a sustainable manner. Learn more at http://www.tdlandtrust.org