Truckee River Day coming in October

Truckee River Watershed Council will host the 24th annual Truckee River Day on Oct. 20.

Truckee River Watershed Council is gearing up for the 24th annual Truckee River Day, where Truckee community members work with the council to restore the river and surrounding meadows and wetlands.

“I think many of you are aware of what Truckee River day means to this community,” said Michele Prestowitz of the Truckee River Watershed Council, at Tuesday’s Truckee Town Council meeting. “Not only what we’ve been doing for the past 24 years but what we’re continuing to do for the future.”

Volunteers can register with the Truckee River Watershed council on their website.

Full day projects include building a new boardwalk across wetlands at Donner Camp, helping with meadow restoration, seeding, mulching and planting willows in Perazzo Meadows and installing willow wattles along Squaw Creek to help stabilize eroding stream banks.

Volunteers can work on half day projects at Dry Creek in Russell Valley, Martis Wildlife area, McIver Dairy, and Sagehen and Tahoe Donner.

“They’re great projects that you can all get involved with, get your hands in the dirt, meet like minded folks and help be a part of our future,” said Prestowitz.

The event will be held on Oct. 20. Projects will start at 9 a.m. or 11 a.m. depending and go to around 2:30. Following the restoration work a River Fair will be held at Granite Flat campground from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m where Watershed council will be releasing native fish into the river.

Hannah Jones is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at hjones@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2652.