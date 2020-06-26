Truckee Town Council approves solid waste rate increase

Truckee Town Council met Tuesday for a roughly 5-hour session that included the approval of a pair of items impacting residential solid waste services.

Town Council first unanimously adopted an annual residential rate increase for service, raising the yearly cost from $360.40 to $391.22.

The increase, according to town staff, reflects new program upgrades of source-separated recycling collection that is in its final year of a 3-year phase. Additionally, the increase reflects a 5.56% municipal solid waste tipping fee increase and a 6.25% yard waste tipping fee increase at Eastern Regional Landfill.

The increase in the waste service rate will go toward covering the following residential programs: mixed waste, recyclable carts and blue bags, the recyclable drop-off facility, residential food scraps, yard waste carts, subsidized yard waste bin rentals, free bulky item collection, overages pick-up, and others.

The increase will be effective July 1.

Town Council also approved of placing delinquent residential solid waste service accounts on the property tax assessment roll — if charges are found to be correct — in order to collect the overdue balances.

Payments on delinquent accounts will be accepted by Tahoe Truckee Sierra Disposal through July 10 at 4 p.m.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.