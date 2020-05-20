Virtually meet pro skier, climate advocate Angel Collinson
This Memorial Day, professional big mountain skier and climate advocate Angel Collinson will be interviewed live on Zoom about her skiing adventures and her climate advocacy adventures.
This event, set for 5 p.m. Monday, is hosted by the Citizens’ Climate Lobby’s Outdoor Industry Action Team.
Collinson has been a big supporter of both CCL and its Protect Our Winters program. She has endorsed the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act and has starred in a Carbon Fee and Dividend endorsement video professionally produced by Teton Gravity Research. Collinson was a panelist in Washington D.C. at the annual Citizens’ Climate Lobby’s International Lobby Day Conference in June of 2018.
Email angelcollinsontalk@gmail.com to register.
For more information, please visit the Citizens’ Climate Lobby website at http://www.citizensclimatelobby.org.
