Envision Tahoe draws entrepreneurs from across the region

KINGS BEACH, Calif. – Local entrepreneurs and community leaders from across Tahoe attended the Envision Tahoe Venture Summit led by Tahoe Prosperity Center on May 9, at the North Tahoe Event Center.

Innovators and business owners gathered to discuss a wide variety of topics impacting the basin, including breakout sessions focusing on health and wellness, wildfire mitigation and housing.

One topic woven throughout many discussions at the summit was unity throughout the basin and the chance to create a community that is more rooted over generations.

Local business owners gather for the “Tahoe Trailblazers” session at the Envision Tahoe Venture Summit Photo: Leah Carter Leah Carter / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Elizabeth Tweedale, Founder and CEO of Coco Coders, described how the business community within Tahoe has helped her shape her own business.

“The thing I was worried about first moving here, was okay, I’ve left the big city and access to resources, and the hustle and bustle of a tech hub. Now I’m in this tiny, amazing village. How am I going to find community or inspiration or talent?”

She highlighted how the Tahoe, Inc. roundtables helped her find business community in the region, and how the support found there even shaped some of her business decisions. “It’s kind of one of the fundamental things that has changed my life and my business and my mindset,” said Tweedale, adding that she designed her business model “from the ground up.”

“Something that I found when I started going to these round tables was the importance of community,” she said, adding that the gatherings gave her “optimism, encouragement and energy.” Other business owners who paneled the Tahoe Trailblazers portion of the event included Sandra Santane, the founder of Cuppa Tahoe, and Tony Karwowski of the North Tahoe Community Alliance. While operating a coffee shop is a different experience than operating a tech company, each of the panelists agreed that the region should continue to work together for a more unified community.

Additionally, next to tourism, health and wellness are the second largest contributor to Tahoe’s economy, and the sector is rapidly growing. Industry leaders from across the basin gathered to evaluate what that means for the upcoming year, and how to leverage those changes to maximize cooperation across the basin.

Jason Collin, the CEO of PT Revolution, and Chris Proctor, the Director of Community Benefit and Business Development at Barton Hospital both spoke on the ability of local jurisdictions and bureaucracy to help facilitate their growth.

The event was followed by a happy hour set against the backdrop of King’s Beach.