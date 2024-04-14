Equity and Inclusion Leadership Alliance for a safe, equitable Nevada County works to create a community for all (Opinion)

The Equity and Inclusion Leadership Alliance (EILA) is a gathering of Nevada County leaders who meet monthly to discuss and act on recent trends regarding racial and cultural harmony, as well as hate crimes and incidents. EILA formed in 2020 in response to a growing divide among Nevada County residents on political and social issues, particularly around diversity and inclusion.

We are a community of inclusion, in support of our differences, in whatever way these differences make themselves known. Lately, some Nevada County residents have experienced rising levels of hate in reaction to the hostilities in Gaza and the Middle East. Although not exclusively, many of the reported incidents have been directed toward the Jewish community. We stand in support of any of our neighbors who have been targeted because they belong to or are allies of a particular group. We expect more from Nevada County. We have worked hard, and will continue to work hard and show leadership, to achieve the goals expressed in our vision statement: a vibrant Nevada County that is equitable, thriving, caring, welcoming, and safe – for all residents and visitors alike.

The passions that flare when we are invested deeply in important issues are understandable. Our community is aware and engaged in the vital issues of the day, loyal to our cultures and protective of our place in the global family. Differences in points-of-view, even strong disagreements, can arise from this, but should be seen as opportunities for growth and understanding, not as catalysts for acts of hate that cause further division.

Our County, with its broad diversity of ideas and lifestyles, should be a place of acceptance and dialogue, where we engage in debate on tough issues, showing respect for our neighbors with different views. We are working to build this culture in Nevada County, and we are working diligently to eliminate harassment, hate speech or persecution toward anyone in our community. We are committed to naming it when we see it, and taking needed action. There is great wisdom among our residents; many solutions reside within our County. We support facilitated community dialogue and other resources and initiatives emerging to help us engage in civil discourse with dignity and respect. This is the ultimate expression of one of America’s most cherished values: the respectful exchange of ideas in an open, free society.

As was said at the height of COVID: We are all in this together. That is being tested right now. Community leadership is working to set a tone of inclusion, providing support and giving space for all voices to be heard. Now is a time to recognize the humanity in each of us – regardless of race, ethnicity, religion or affiliation – and to embody that in our actions and practices.

With hope for the future,

The Equity and Inclusion Leadership Alliance of Nevada County