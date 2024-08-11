Fire in Truckee 65% contained, all evacuation warnings lifted

Camera placed on Alder Hill.

Update: Monday August 12 at 8 a.m.: Crews worked hard throughout the night to identify and cool any hot spots. The fire is now 65% contained. Additional crews will be working on the fire line today.

The Truckee Police Department lifted all evacuation warnings.

Update: Sunday August 11 at 9:40 p.m.: According to the Truckee Police Department, evacuation warnings have been lifted in Truckee for zones TRK-E128, E118, E148. The evacuation warning for Zone TRK-E145 is STILL in place due to the Pass Fire burning near Coyote Moon Golf Course.

CHECK bit.ly/NCEvacMap and Truckee Police Social Media for updates.

Update: Sunday August 11 at 6:20 p.m.: The first that started this afternoon behind the Safeway is now 20% contained and is about 3.3 acres. Three spot fires have also started but according to a Truckee Fire representative, all three have resourced assigned them.

No injuries have been reported.

Truckee Fire reported a smaller fire started near the same area Sunday morning but its unclear at the moment if they two are related.

Evacuation warnings are still in place. Residents are advised to look for updates on Truckee Police Department’s Facebook and bit.ly/NCEvacMap .

Update: Sunday August 11 at 5:30 p.m.: Shortly after 3 p.m. on Sunday, August 11, Truckee Fire was dispatched to a reported vegetation fire behind the Safeway. Resources from Truckee Fire, CAL FIRE NEU , USFS, Northstar Fire , Olympic Valley Fire , North Tahoe Fire , and North Lake Tahoe Fire responded and are working to contain the fire. Multiple aircraft are on scene and are helping ground crews. At about 4:10 p.m. crews had a hoseline around the fire perimeter.

Currently Truckee Fire is in unified command with Cal Fire NEU, Truckee Police and the Town of Truckee. The following zones remain in an evacuation warning: TRK-E145, TRK-E128, TRK-E118, TRK-E148.

There are currently no road closures, however motorists should use caution when driving along Donner Pass Road in the area of the Safeway shopping center.

Crews will be on scene throughout the night. Additional updates will be provided as conditions change.

To find your evacuation zone, go to Genasys Protect (protect.genasys.com ) and sign up for emergency alerts with CodeRed.

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Truckee Fire, CAL FIRE NEU, USFS Tahoe National Forest, Olympic Valley Fire, North Lake Tahoe Fire, Northstar Fire, North Tahoe Fire, Truckee Police are on scene of a vegetation fire behind the Safeway Shopping Center in on Donner Pass Road.

Evacuation Warnings have been issued in Truckee for zones TRK-E145, E128, E118, E148.

“Prepare now to leave on a moments notice. Those that need additional time to evacuate should begin to leave now,” said the notice that went out from the Town near 4 p.m. on Sunday.

CHECK bit.ly/NCEvacMap for updates.

The Sun will provide updates as more information becomes available.