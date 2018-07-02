Evans Fire: Blaze west of Reno is 63 acres; 50 percent contained

UPDATE: Investigators say they’re looking for a “vehicle of interest” related to the Evans fire.

They described it as “a green lifted Jeep Cherokee with a LED light bar on the roof” and urged people who saw it or could identify the owner to contact Captain Don Harris at Forest Service Law Enforcement at (775) 355-5327 or deharris@fs.fed.us.

Original Story

A fire burning west of Reno in the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest is 50 percent contained, according to information from the US Forest Service.

The Evans Fire began around 8 a.m. on Sunday on the Carson Ranger District in Evans Canyon, near the Mount Rose Wilderness area, and has since burned 63 acres.

Fire crews have formed a line around the entire fire, according to the Forest Service, while helicopters have been used to address the fire's interior.

The Forest Service announced the incident is still under investigation, but has determined the fire was human caused.

Organizations involved in the fire include the Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, Nevada Division of Forestry, Truckee Meadows Fire Protection Distrit, Washoe County Sheriff's Office, and NV Energy.

