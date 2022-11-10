Events on tap: Ski Swap, Odd Couple play, live music, film festival at CBC, Alibi

The Vince Herman Band will be performing at the Alibi AleWorks Truckee Public House at 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11.

Provided/Michael Weintrob

Tahoe XC Cross-Country & Backcountry Ski Swap

The 2022 Cross-Country & Backcountry Ski Swap hosted by Tahoe XC will be happening at Tahoe Cross Country Lodge in Tahoe City from 9 a.m.to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.

Registration is a suggested $10 donation, and proceeds will go to Tahoe XC Youth Programs. There will be no pre-registration this year, and the number of shoppers will be limited to 25 at any given time. Be prepared to stand in line and talk with others waiting while the time goes by. Shoppers will have 45 minutes to complete their shopping.

Men Wielding Fire food truck will also be in attendance.

To learn more, visit tahoexc.org/ski-swap .

The Odd Couple at Truckee Community Arts Center

The classic comedy “The Odd Couple” will be playing at Truckee Community Arts Center with tickets available for shows beginning at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 11-12, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13.

The PG show directed by Ted Owens is back by popular demand.

Tickets are available for $25 online and $30 at the door. The play follows two oddities after separating from their wives who ultimately decide to room together. The show has won numerous awards since its debut in 1965, and has been Truckee Community Theatre’s most successful show to date.

To learn more, visit http://www.truckeecommunitytheater.com/index.html .

Live music at Bowl Incline

There will be live music at Bowl Incline on Fridays, with mixed musicians for each event. Performances will be hosted on the outdoor patio, where the fire pits will be going, the outdoor bar will be open, and bocce ball and corn hole will be available to play.

Music will be playing from 7-10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, and food and drinks will be available for purchase.

To learn more visit http://www.bowlincline.com/event-calendar .

Live music at Crystal Bay Club Casino

The Crystal Bay Club Casino has a full lineup this weekend, starting with DENM and Boostive with Jakob Nowell in the Crown Room at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11.

The 21-plus show is $20 in advance (plus taxes/fees) and $25 (plus taxes/fees) the day of the show.

DENM is a producer, songwriter, and musician highly sought-after in the indie music scene, with influences from Slightly Stoopid and Sublime.

At 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, Jonathan Scales Fouchestra will be playing for free in the Red Room for those 21 and over.

Scales is one of the most innovative steel pannists on the planet, and his newest release PILLAR is a testament to the grit and tenacity he possesses.

To learn more, visit devildogshows.com/crystal-bay-club-casino-events .

Alibi Ale Works Truckee Public House events

Get ready to jam with the Vince Herman Band at 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at Alibi Ale Works Truckee Public House.

Tickets to the show are $33 (plus taxes/fees). Vince is hitting the road to play Nashville, with influences of bluegrass and Cajun music.

The following night from 6-9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, the Backcountry Film Festival will be returning to the Public House, and will be a celebration of the human-powered experience and a gathering place for the backcountry snow sports community.

Tickets are $10 a person, and $75 for the VIP experience, which includes reserved indoor seating, a Stanley insulated mug, 1 free beverage, a Tahoe Mountain Sports hat, a Tahoe Backcountry Alliance buff, and five raffle tickets.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the film will begin at 6:30 p.m.. There will be films playing, drinks, and raffle tickets for fantastic prizes available.

Raffle tickets will be 1 for $10 and 3 for $25, and all funds raised will support Tahoe Backcountry Alliance.

To learn more, visit alibialeworks.com/truckee-public-house .

Tahoe Talks at Incline Village

The Incline Village Library will be hosting a roundtable discussion from 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15. The discussion will surround States vs. Federal rights.

The talk will be led by guest experts, and the goal of the program is to share first-hand information and share experiences with fellow community members in a non-charged setting.

Incline Village Library Washoe history talk

At 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, the Incline Village Library will be host a talk about the History and Culture of the Washoe Peoples.

The free talk will help those who live in the Washoe Tribes in the aboriginal homelands today gain a greater understanding of what the landscape, wildlife, and people who lived here were like in the past and how they preserve their way of life today.

Pre-registration is required and can be done at events.washoecountylibrary.us/event/9544068 .