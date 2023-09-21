Everline Resort and Spa provides immersive fly-fishing experiences in north Lake Tahoe 

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif.— Everline Resort & Spa, a spacious year-round mountain resort in North Lake Tahoe, will be providing an immersive fly-fishing experience for guests throughout the fall season. The resort is home to an on-site fly-fishing center featuring a stocked pond, and several classes ranging from instruction for beginners to premier guided trips that explore some of Lake Tahoe’s best fishing rivers and streams.

“As the fall season is the ideal time to go fly-fishing in North Lake Tahoe, Everline Resort & Spa provides an immersive fly-fishing experience where guests of any experience level can hone their casting and angling skills while enjoying our beautiful location,” said managing director at Everline Resort & Spa Andre Priemer. “Whether guests are looking for a way to get the family outside and spend some quality time on the water, or they are an experienced fly-fisher looking for their next big adventure, we have classes and activities that all ages can enjoy.”

The on-site fly-fishing center at Everline Resort and Spa features a private mountain valley pond stocked with rainbow trout. It also provides a daily schedule of classes and activities led by Matt Heron, a Federation of Fly Fishers Certified Casting Instructor with nearly 30 years of experience in teaching fly fishing angling techniques.

The 2023 fly-fishing classes include “Introduction to Fly Fishing 101” which teaches guests the basics of fly fishing, from baiting a hook to casting. The resort’s most popular fly-fishing class “Cast N Catch” will also be offered throughout the season. Through this activity, guests begin with a private casting lesson followed by a guided fishing experience at the resort’s stocked pond. Guests looking for more in-depth instruction can opt for “The Sundowner” class which provides a full day of instruction followed by an evening fly fishing tour to the resort’s stocked pond, as well as half and full day guided fishing trips to the nearby Truckee River. Private classes and children activity programs are also available based on request.

In addition to its premier fly-fishing experience, Everline Resort and Spa features several guided activities that showcase the Lake Tahoe outdoors, from a guided “Pedal Paddle Tour” on the lake and hikes to popular area trails to championship golf set among the stunning mountain scenery. After a day of exploring, guests can relax at the resort’s outdoor poolscape, The Oasis, which features a large recreational pool, a plunge pool, a 90-foot waterslide, a children’s pool, and three relaxing whirlpools.

For more information or to book a getaway to Everline Resort & Spa, please visit everlineresort.com , or call (530) 412-7034.