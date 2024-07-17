Everline Resort & Spa announces ‘Chipping In For Charity’ golf tournament

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. – Nestled in Northern California’s picturesque Olympic Valley, at the base of Palisades Tahoe, Everline Resort & Spa is delighted to announce The Everline Chipping in for Charity Tournament, scheduled for August 16, 2024. This signature event will proudly support the Palisades Tahoe Community Foundation , a distinguished non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing the quality of life in the Tahoe area through educational, health, and community development initiatives.

Set against the picturesque backdrop of Olympic Valley, The Everline Chipping in for Charity Tournament offers participants of all skill levels a unique opportunity to enjoy a day of camaraderie and philanthropy. Hosted at The Links at Everline, a premier golf destination nestled at the base of Palisades Tahoe, the tournament promises a challenging yet enjoyable experience spanning 6,931 yards of meticulously crafted landscape. The tournament format will be ‘scramble,’ ideal for golfers of all levels, and comprised of eighteen competing foursomes.

The day begins with a Breakfast Buffet & Check-In at the Iron Road Noodle House, featuring complimentary breakfast sandwiches, coffee, hot tea, juice, water, and a Bloody Mary cash bar. The tournament kicks off with a shotgun start at 10 a.m., followed by a Luncheon and Awards Ceremony at 2:30 p.m., where participants can savor chicken fingers, beef sliders, tots, coleslaw, sodas, water, and iced tea for $20.00 per person.

Registration for The Everline Chipping in for Charity Tournament is now open, with limited spots available. Early booking is highly recommended to secure your place in this memorable event that combines sport with community support. To learn more or get involved, visit: https://everlineresort.zambezimarketing.io/resort-activities/golf-course/chipping-in-for-charity/

Event sponsors include: Constellation Brands , Foley Family Wines , Trinchero Family Estate , Bacardi , Wagner Family of Wines , and Deustch Family Wine & Spirits .

For more information on The Everline Chipping in for Charity Tournament or to inquire about hosting future charity events at The Links at Everline, please contact us at golf@everlineresort.com .