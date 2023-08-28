Everline Resort & Spa announces lineup of Labor Day Community Events

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. – Everline Resort & Spa, a premier year-round mountain resort in North Lake Tahoe, announces its lineup of community activities for the Labor Day weekend. The resort will feature a BBQ buffet on its sun deck overlooking Olympic Valley. It will also provide multiple activities throughout the weekend including family fishing, guided hikes and bike rides, archery classes, and more.

“We are thrilled to welcome our local community and resort guests for a fun-filled lineup of activities this Labor Day weekend,” said Andre Priemer, Managing Director at Everline Resort & Spa. “Whether you’re looking for a last-minute summer vacation or want to enjoy the day in our idyllic Olympic Valley location, our resort provides unforgettable experiences the entire family will love. In addition to hosting a delicious holiday BBQ, our team will be leading several fun experiences and excursions for guests to get outside and enjoy North Lake Tahoe.”

The resort will host a BBQ buffet on Sunday, September 3 between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. The menu will feature delicious off-the-grill selections including smoked chicken wings, maple bourbon roasted salmon, and a Santa Maria Tri Tip. Guests can also enjoy a variety of traditional BBQ side dishes ranging from white cheddar macaroni and cheese, mashed potatoes, and cowboy baked beans to gourmet salad options. The meal will also provide buffet selections for children as well as a variety of house-made desserts including key lime mousse, strawberry shortcake, banana pudding, double fudge brownies, and more. The BBQ buffet is $50 for adults, $15 for children between six and 12 years old, and children five and younger dine free. Reservations are not required.

Everline Resort will also feature a robust schedule of activities throughout the holiday weekend. The schedule includes family fishing where participants will learn the basics of fishing and cast their reel on the resort’s on-site ponds stocked with rainbow trout. The resort’s recreation team will also lead multiple guided hikes throughout the weekend to Shirley Canyon Cascades, a 4.1-mile trail in the Tahoe National Forest, as well as the Pedal-Paddle Adventure where groups can bike ride along the Truckee River then paddleboard on the lake.

The schedule also includes a bike tour, photography hike, a paint and sip class, slackline challenges, and archery class. The resort will also provide several activities for children including family movies on the outdoor pavilion, arts and crafts, a teddy bear factory where guests can make their own stuffed animal, a water balloon toss, bouncy houses, cookie decorating, and more.

For the full schedule and more details on pricing for each activity, please visit https://bit.ly/EverlineLaborDay .

For more information on Everline Resort & Spa or to book a Labor Day getaway, please visit everlineresort.com or call (530) 412-7034. Follow the resort on Facebook at @everlineresort, and Instagram at @everlineresort.