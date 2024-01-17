Everline Resort & Spa announces new Director of Food and Beverage

Everline Resort & Spa, a spacious mountain resort in North Lake Tahoe’s Olympic Valley, announces Steve Uricchio as Director of Food and Beverage. Uricchio joins the property from Cannery Casino Resorts in Las Vegas. In his new role, he will be responsible for overseeing the resort’s dining experience including banquets and the property’s six on-site restaurants.

“We are thrilled to welcome Steve Uricchio to our team at Everline Resort,” said Andre Priemer, Managing Director at Everline Resort & Spa. “Steve’s impressive background and unwavering commitment to curating incredible dining opportunities perfectly aligns with our goal of providing memorable experiences at our beautiful Olympic Valley resort. We look forward to seeing his vision and goals come to life for our property.”

Originally from West Hartford, Connecticut, Uricchio realized a passion for food at a young age as his dad was a restauranteur and owned restaurants on the East Coast and in California. After graduating from the Escoffier Culinary School in Versailles France, Uricchio ventured into the culinary world of Beverly Hills California. He began working in restaurants at The Doghouse, a hotdog-shaped building next to the Glendale Galleria in California, followed by banquet positions at the Beverly Hilton Hotel and Friars Club in Beverly Hills.

Over the years, Steve prepared and served meals for celebrities ranging from Frank Sinatra to Walter Matthau, and countless celebrities via the Golden Globe and Academy Awards. He later opened Uricchio’s Trattoria, which still operates to this day. Uricchio has overseen the launch of more than 50 new and remodeled restaurants primarily in the Las Vegas region, including Carve Steakhouse, SC Prime Steakhouse & Bar, 24/7 Café, and multiple other venues for the Palms Casino Resort, Station Casinos, and Boyd Gaming.

“I am honored to join the incredible team at Everline Resort & Spa,” said Uricchio. “I look forward to building strong relationships with my team and to providing the best food and beverage experiences in the valley. I am dedicated to supporting environmentally conscious dining efforts in order to help lessen our carbon footprint and maintain and protect our beautiful and natural setting. In addition to my new role, I

am excited to live and work in North Lake Tahoe and taking advantage of the incredible outdoor activities with my family.”

In his spare time, Uricchio likes spending time in the outdoors with his family. He is also involved in volunteer work with Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts of America.