Everline Resort & Spa host Memorial Day BBQ weekend, family events and meals

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — Everline Resort & Spa has announced this Memorial Day weekend BBQ available for resort guests and the local community.

This event will feature a traditional BBQ menu with off-the-grill selections and a variety of house-made desserts. The resort will also be providing a schedule of family activities for the holiday weekend.

“As Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of the summer, we are excited to kick off the change in season by welcoming our guests and local community for a delicious BBQ meal,” said General Manager Manfred Steuerwald. “Now is also a great time to plan a staycation to our North Lake Tahoe resort. While the area is still blanketed in snow, guests can enjoy the clear skies and warmer weather at our beautiful outdoor heated pool and hot tubs, and explore the outdoors through guided hikes and bicycle rental programs.”

The Memorial Day BBQ will be happening from 5:30-8 p.m. Saturday, May 27, with live music from 6-9 p.m. The meal is $50 for ages 13 or over, and $25 for kids between six and 12 years old. Children 5 and under will eat for free. Reservations are not required.

The menu will feature an off-the-grill carving station with low and slow smoked chicken wings, stuffed cedar-roasted salmon, and a Santa Maria tri-tip steak. Side dishes will feature potatoes au gratin, white cheddar macaroni and cheese, cowboy baked beans, potato salad, watermelon and feta, and a mixed greens salad.

The holiday meal will also include a special buffet for children with chicken tenders, steamed broccoli, and pasta and marina, as well as several house-made dessert options including banana pudding, strawberry shortcake, double fudge brownies, and more.

Throughout the holiday weekend, the resort will provide a variety of family activities for guests and local residents. The schedule will include kite flying, bouncy houses, stuffed teddy bear making opportunities, flower pot painting, and tie dye shirt making. Guests can also enjoy a yoga session Saturday and a sunset photography class on Sunday.

The full schedule of events can be viewed at uqrmecdn.s3.us-east-2.amazonaws.com/u/414473/824343-1651739056c8b2eef6a3c10e1ef7c43c986f56a.pdf .

For more information, visit http://www.destinationhotels.com/everline-resort-and-spa or call 530-412-7034.

Follow the resort on Facebook at @everlineresort, and Instagram at @everlineresort.