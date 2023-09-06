Everline Resort & Spa welcomes Andre Priemer as Managing Director

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. – Everline Resort & Spa announces Andre Priemer as managing director. In his new role, Priemer will oversee the daily operations of the 405-room resort, including the on-site spa, more than 47,000 square feet of functional meeting space, championship golf course, and multiple on-site restaurants.

“In this role, I look forward to providing world-class service and curating an unforgettable bespoke experience for our guests at Everline Resort & Spa,” said Andre Priemer, managing director at Everline Resort & Spa. “Having lived in the Lake Tahoe area for almost 11 years, my top priorities are support our colleagues, as well as the local community and its members. I am also dedicated to preserving the natural beauty of our incredible destination.”

Originally from Frankfurt, Germany, Priemer developed a passion for hospitality from a young age. His mother worked as a training manager for an international hotel chain. As a child, Priemer loved visiting her at work. He was always impressed by the staff’s professionalism and dedication to their craft. With his organic interest in the industry, Priemer attended the College of Hotel Management in Marburg, Germany where he obtained his Bachelor’s Degree in Hospitality Management.

Priemer has three decades of hospitality management experience. Following his graduation in 1995, Priemer held leadership roles with Hilton Hotels Worldwide, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, COMO Hotels, Luxury Hotels & Resorts, and Starwood Hotels.

“Olympic Valley is unlike any other place. With a majestic mountain range and breathtaking views, I am lucky to call Lake Tahoe my home,” said Priemer, managing director at Everline Resort & Spa. “I look forward to sharing why North Lake Tahoe is a premier destination for travelers, year-round, with our guests.” For more information or to book a getaway to Everline Resort & Spa, please visit everlineresort.com, or call (530) 412-7034.