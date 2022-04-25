eWomenNetwork looking for emerging leader of the year

The eWomenNetwork Reno/Tahoe is accepting nominations for an emerging leader of the year, a news release states.

This award recognizes our leaders of tomorrow and the promise of a vibrant and heart-centered future.

Applicants in this category are the best and the brightest in the 22-29 age group. Emerging leaders must have demonstrated extraordinary and significant accomplishments in the areas of education, business and service to their communities, the release states.

The eWomenNetwork is also looking for a local nonprofit whose mission includes improving the emotional and financial wellbeing of women and children. Grant money up to $8,000 available.

Nominations open until Saturday. Visit ewnRenoTahoe.com , or contact managing director Michelle Erskine at MichelleErskine@eWomenNetwork.com for more information.

The next eWomen Reno/Tahoe event is at the Somersett Golf & Country Club from 4 to 6 p.m. May 24.

Source: eWomenNetwork Reno/Tahoe