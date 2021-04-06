Ex-Incline baseball star is 4th suspect arrested in Tahoe armed robbery

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — An Incline Village High School graduate and former baseball star for the Highlanders has been arrested in connection to an armed robbery last month where two victims were held at gunpoint.

Tristian Summers



Washoe County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Tristian Summers, 21, of Incline, on Sunday at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport upon his return from Mexico, the department said in a Monday press release.

Summers is the fourth suspect to be arrested in the armed robbery that took place early March 21.

The two victims told investigators they made friends with a group of young men while gambling at a North Shore casino and decided to walk to a nearby saloon.

During that walk, the victims were held at gunpoint. One of the victims handed over his wallet while the other refused and was struck in the head by the man with the weapon, the Sheriff’s Office has said.

Three of the suspects, Cameron Valois, 20, of Tahoe City; Tyler Bellig, 21, and Christopher Rehberger, 21, both of Reno, were arrested several hours later.

Summers was charged Sunday with five felony counts, including robbery, battery, assault and conspiracy to commit robbery, all with the use of a deadly weapon.

He was being held without bail Tuesday in the Washoe County Jail, reports state.

Valois remained in custody Tuesday. Bellig and Rehberger both posted bail on March 23.

Summers graduated from Incline Village High School in 2018 and played baseball all four years, including earning All-League honors his senior year, reports state.

Bill Rozak is the editor of the Tahoe Daily Tribune, a sister publication of the Sierra Sun.