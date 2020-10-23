Excellence In Education will match donations to support local students

The Excellence in Education Foundation’s Board of Directors has committed to matching donations up to $10,000 as part of their Step Up for Education Campaign. The goal of Step Up for Education is to raise money to meet the immediate needs of local students, including the purchase of more Chromebook computers.

As Tahoe Truckee Unified School District responds to the demands of distance and hybrid learning structures, the need for technological resources is greater than ever. Consistent with the Excellence in Education mission to enhance public education by strengthening the learning experience for students within the District, these fundraising tactics will help address immediate educational needs and keep students connected.

Excellence in Education is asking the community to join efforts and help provide additional educational resources for local students. Funds donated will positively impact students who are learning at school and at home.

Donate by Oct. 31 to have your contribution doubled with the Foundation’s financial match. Learn more at exined.org.

Excellence in Education

Tahoe Truckee Excellence in Education Foundation is a nonprofit foundation that enhances public education within the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District to strengthen the learning experience for students. Each year, Excellence in Education partners with local businesses and the community to raise money and provide over $250,000 in classroom grants, resources, and partnerships to benefit students and teachers in a school district that encompasses 12 schools in a geographic area of 720 square miles.

You can support The Excellence in Education Foundation by becoming a Friend of Education and donating online at ExinEd.org or calling 530-550-7984.

Source: Tahoe Truckee Excellence in Education Foundation