Excellence in Education aims to raise $30,000 for TTUSD Teacher Grants

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Excellence in Education Foundation is calling on the community to come together to raise $30,000 to fund teacher grants that directly benefit every school and student in the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District (TTUSD).

For nearly 40 years, Excellence in Education has stepped in where traditional budgets fall short, awarding more than $6.6 million in grants and resources to TTUSD classrooms. These grants have brought new musical instruments into band rooms, funded outdoor education experiences, supported literacy initiatives, advanced technology in science labs, and expanded social-emotional learning programs.

“As funding for local public schools faces potential shifts, our local community’s support is what helps keep excellence thriving in TTUSD,” said Anna Yarbrough, Executive Director of Excellence in Education. “Community-driven funding supports our schools in staying strong, innovative, and full of opportunity.”

To bring the campaign to life, Excellence in Education will highlight seven stories throughout the week that show how real classroom grants inspire curiosity, build confidence, and open doors for students. Stories will share firsthand how these grants make education come alive, from high school music programs to elementary outdoor learning.

The goal is to raise $30,000 in just seven days. Community members are encouraged to contribute—whether it’s $10, $100, or $1,000—and to share the campaign with friends and neighbors.

How you can help:

Donate: Visit exined.networkforgood.com/projects/109251-main-giving-page to make a contribution.

to make a contribution. Follow Along: See the “7 Days, 7 Stories” campaign unfold on Excellence in Education’s Facebook facebook.com/excellenceineducationfoundation and Instagram instagram.com/excellence_in_education .

For more information and to donate, visit exined.networkforgood.com/projects/109251-main-giving-page .