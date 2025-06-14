Excellence in Education announces new Executive Director

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Excellence in Education Foundation announced the appointment of Anna Yarbrough as its new Executive Director.

With over two decades of experience in education — as a teacher, administrator, consultant, and PTO President — Anna brings a deep commitment to student success and a strong connection to the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District (TTUSD). A parent of four children attending three different TTUSD schools, Anna has also spent the last five years serving in leadership roles with the Glenshire Elementary PTO. Her personal and professional experiences give her a unique perspective on the opportunities and challenges facing local schools.

“Anna brings both passion and a deep understanding of our schools and community,” said Amy Macosko, Interim Executive Director and returning board member. “Her leadership will be instrumental in guiding Excellence in Education as we continue to fund innovative programs and teacher-driven initiatives that directly benefit students.”

As Executive Director, Anna will lead efforts to strengthen community partnerships, expand donor support, and champion investments that make a lasting impact in local classrooms.

“I’m honored to step into this role and continue the important work of supporting students and educators across our region,” said Anna Yarbrough. “Excellence in Education has a long history of fostering meaningful change in our schools, and I’m excited to help shape its future.”

The organization also extends its heartfelt thanks to Amy Macosko for her dedicated service as Interim Executive Director. Amy will continue her involvement by rejoining the Excellence in Education Board of Directors.

To learn more about Excellence in Education and how to get involved, visit exined.org .