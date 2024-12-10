Excellence in Education Foundation announces change in leadership

TRUCKEE, Calif. – After two decades of transformative leadership, Laura Brown is stepping down as Executive Director of the Excellence in Education Foundation, and Amy Macosko has been announced as the Interim Executive Director until the foundation’s board officially appoints her in spring 2025. The nonprofit, which has played a pivotal role in enhancing educational opportunities for students and teachers in the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District (TTUSD) since 1986, is poised to build on its strong legacy under new leadership.

“Serving in this role for the past 20 years has been an absolute honor,” said Brown. “I am incredibly proud of all we’ve accomplished and deeply grateful to have been part of efforts that have positively impacted our school district and educational community. I’m confident that Amy and the current board of directors will continue to build on the foundation’s strengths, further enhancing and supporting our educational community.”

During her tenure, Brown led numerous initiatives that impacted the TTUSD community. Highlights of her leadership include co-leading Education Matters, a community input process from 2006 to 2007 that informed TTUSD’s strategic plan and direction. In 2011, she helped launch the Tahoe Truckee Reads Community Literacy Campaign, a local effort under the National Campaign for Grade-Level Reading. This initiative improved third-grade literacy in the North Tahoe region and earned the prestigious All-America City Award in 2012.

Other significant accomplishments under Brown’s guidance include membership in the TTUSD Literacy Innovation Team (LIT) and the TTUSD-led Community Engagement Initiative (CEI); serving on the Measure A, AA, U, and E campaign teams, as well as the school facilities bond committee; partnering with TTUSD on the 1:1 Chromebook program, which provided all students with equal access to technology and streamlined teaching practices district-wide; and a decade of service as a Nevada County First 5 Commissioner.

Incoming Executive Director Amy Macosko brings years of experience in marketing, branding, and community building. With three years of service on the foundation’s board, including one as board president, Macosko is deeply committed to the foundation’s mission of ensuring local students have access to top-tier educational resources.

“I’m thrilled to take on the role of Interim Executive Director for the Excellence in Education Foundation,” said Macosko. “This organization does so much to support our students, teachers, and schools, and I’m excited to build on that work and collaborate with our amazing community to create even more opportunities in education.”

Macosko’s professional journey includes leadership roles at companies like Stitch Fix, Apple, and Target, where she developed programs and campaigns designed to connect with families and inspire creativity. She has also worked as a freelance consultant, helping local businesses strengthen their brand identities and marketing strategies.

As a Truckee resident and parent of three TTUSD students, Macosko is deeply invested in the community. She also serves on the boards of the Truckee Rec and Park Foundation and the Truckee High School Football Foundation.

The Excellence in Education Foundation extends its heartfelt gratitude to Brown for her years of dedication and vision. Her leadership has left an indelible mark on the educational community, and her legacy will continue to inspire.

For more information about the Excellence in Education Foundation, visit exined.org .

Click here to hear the Tahoe TAP podcast’s interview with Macosko and Brown.