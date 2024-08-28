Excellence in Education Foundation honors outstanding teachers and staff

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Excellence in Education Foundation proudly announced the recipients of the 2024-2025 Linda Brown Fellows and Star Awards at the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District (TTUSD) Back to School Convocation held on Aug. 23. The event, which was attended by all school district employees, celebrated the beginning of the new academic year and highlighted exceptional contributions by educators and staff.

Linda Brown Fellows Awards

The Linda Brown Fellows Awards are a hallmark of the Foundation’s efforts to recognize and celebrate extraordinary educators within the TTUSD. This year’s nominations, received last spring, were filled with heartfelt stories and experiences showcasing teachers who consistently go above and beyond for their students.

Established over twenty-five years ago, the Linda Brown Fellows Program honors the legacy of Linda Brown, a dedicated teacher and founding member of the Excellence in Education Foundation. Her exemplary leadership and commitment to education continue to inspire. Each award recipient receives $1,000 for personal use and a $2,000 grant to enhance their classroom or school. In addition, Grocery Outlet has generously donated $100 gift cards to each recipient as a token of appreciation for their hard work and dedication.

Star Award

The Star Award is presented to TTUSD classified employees who have made significant, positive impacts on students’ lives through their outstanding support roles. Recipients of the Star Award receive $1,000 for personal use along with a Grocery Outlet gift certificate.

2024 – 2025 Star Recipients: Bernard “Bernie” Cirullo, District Maintenance; Kelly Frankenberg, Food Services; Alicia Benavides, Kings Beach Elementary; Ramon Delfin, Tahoe Lake Elementary; and Cassie Frock, North Tahoe School (not in photo). Provided / Excellence in Education Foundation

Nominations for both the Fellows and Star Awards are submitted by students, parents, community members, and TTUSD staff members.



For more information about the Linda Brown Fellows and Star Award programs, please contact the Excellence in Education Foundation at 530-550-7984 or visit http://www.ExinEd.org