Excellence in education foundation honors teachers, staff

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Excellence in Education Foundation announced recipients of the 2023 – 2024 Linda Brown Fellows and Star Awards at the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District Back to School Convocation event on Friday, August 25. All school district employees attend the event, which features the awards presentation to kick off the new school year.

Linda Brown Fellows Awards

Each year, Excellence in Education accepts nominations for the Linda Brown Fellows Awards, which allows the community to acknowledge exceptional teachers in the school district. Last spring, the Foundation received nominations filled with experiences and heartfelt stories of teachers who go above and beyond for their students.

The Fellows Program was created twenty-five years ago to help promote and acknowledge excellence in education. The award is named in honor of Linda Brown, a long-time teacher in the school district and a founding member of the Excellence in Education Foundation. She set an example as a strong educator and leader in our local community. Recipients receive $1,000 for personal use and a $2,000 grant to enhance education in their classroom or school. Additionally, Grocery Outlet donated $100 gift cards to each award recipient in appreciation of their hard work.

Fellows Recipients Provided

2023 – 2024 Linda Brown Fellows Recipients:

Rachel Barker, North Tahoe High School; Natalia Tomasello, Alder Creek Middle School; Katie Ravey, Truckee Elementary School; Allison Everist, Tahoe Lake Elementary; and Ashley Perkins, Truckee Elementary

Star Award

The Star Award recognizes TTUSD classified employees who positively impact students’ lives by providing outstanding support in their positions. Recipients receive $1,000 for personal use and a Grocery Outlet gift certificate.

Star Awards Provided

2023 – 2024 Star Recipients:

Juana Torres, Food Services; Pedro Apolinar, Alder Creek Middle School Campus Monitor; Hugo Najera-Rivas, Transportation; Danita “Dani” Saraceno, Food Services; and Becca Wing, Student Services

Nominations for the Fellows and Star Awards come from students, parents, community members, and TTUSD staff members. No self-nominations or those from Excellence in Education board members are accepted.

For more information about the Fellows and Star Award programs, please call 530-550-7984 or visit http://www.ExinEd.org .