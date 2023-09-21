Excellence in Education Foundation’s Dining for Schools Program returns

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Tahoe Truckee Excellence in Education Foundation’s popular fundraising program, Dining for Schools, returns. Thanks to the generosity of local restaurant partners, the program will kick off again on October 1.

At $100 each, Dining for Schools cards raise funds that directly benefit classrooms at Tahoe Truckee Unified School District. Cardholders receive 50% off an individual dinner entrée at participating restaurants in the Truckee and North Tahoe area during the designated program times. Some restrictions apply.

The non-transferable cards are valid Sunday through Thursday only (holidays excluded) from Sunday, October 1 through Thursday, December 7, 2023, and Sunday, April 7 through Thursday, May 23, 2024. Some restaurants honor the cards during an extended period of January 7 through March 28, 2024. Cards may be used an unlimited number of times at any participating restaurant during the valid period.

Purchase Dining for Schools cards at Safeway (Truckee and Kings Beach), Save Mart (Truckee and Tahoe City), Mountain Hardware and Sports (Truckee), and online at http://www.ExinEd.org .

For more information about the Dining for Schools fundraising program, please call 530-550-7984 or visit http://www.ExinEd.org .