Excellence in Education gives more than $125k to local schools

Excellence in Education Foundation presents the TTUSD with a check for their acceptance. A separate check was issued to Sierra Expeditionary Learning School, an independent charter school of TTUSD, for $7,684.

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Tahoe Truckee Excellence in Education Foundation awarded over $125,000, in the form of 50 grants, to the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District and Sierra Expeditionary Learning School, the foundation announced on Wednesday.

The grant cycle was held last spring, and funds were awarded in August for the new school year. The grant requests, submitted by teachers across the district, ranged from literacy materials to musical instruments.

Funding was awarded to several school sites for cutting-edge science and technology. North Tahoe High School received funding for a NanoDrop UV-Vis spectrophotometer machine for classroom use in biology courses. This equipment will allow students to measure the precise amount of DNA extracted from samples for DNA sequencing. North Tahoe High School also received funding to support a sports medicine course offered as a new career technical education class. Kings Beach Elementary and North Tahoe School received funding for Lego robotic programs, and several schools received grow towers for cultivating plant growth in the classroom.

Over $48,000 was awarded for new books and literacy materials. Many teachers wrote grants to update their classroom libraries to include more diversity in the characters and topics.

Several grants were also awarded for art and music. Truckee High School’s art program was awarded funding for an electric pottery kiln, Truckee Elementary’s music teacher was awarded new performance risers, and Alder Creek Middle School received over $11,000 for musical instruments to update the band’s fleet.

The Excellence in Education Foundation provides grant funding directly to teachers and at the district level within the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District. To give that grant money, the Foundation actively raises funds throughout the year through several key programs: Skiing for Schools discount lift tickets, Golfing for Schools cards, Dining for Schools cards, and the Friends of Education program.

For more information, visit http://www.ExinEd.org .