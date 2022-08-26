Excellence in Education honors Truckee, Tahoe teachers, staff

The 2022 – 2023 Linda Brown Fellows recipients are Brandy Flesock, Glenshire Elementary; Beth Nordby, Tahoe Lake Elementary; Betsy Depew, Truckee Elementary; Zan Larkins, Nurse for Alder Creek Middle and Truckee High Schools; Kelsee Bensley, Tahoe Lake Elementary (not pictured)

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Excellence in Education Foundation announced recipients of the 2022 – 2023 Linda Brown Fellows and Star Awards at the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District Back to School Convocation event on Wednesday, Aug. 24. All school district employees attend the event, which features the awards presentation to kick off the new school year.

Linda Brown Fellows Awards

Each year, Excellence in Education accepts nominations for the Linda Brown Fellows Awards, which allows the community to acknowledge exceptional teachers in the school district. Last spring, the Foundation received nominations filled with experiences and heartfelt stories of teachers who go above and beyond for their students.

The Fellows Program was created nearly 25 years ago to help promote and acknowledge excellence in education. The award is named in honor of Linda Brown, a longtime teacher in the school district and a founding member of the Excellence in Education Foundation. She set an example as a strong educator and leader in our local community. Recipients receive $1,000 for personal use and a $2,000 grant to enhance education in their classroom or school.

2022 – 2023 Linda Brown Fellows Recipients:

The 2022-2023 Star Award recipients are Ignacio “Nacho” Garcia, Transportation; Kim Bradley, TTUSD Wellness; Romina Branje, Food Services; Andrea Fernandez Landa, Alder Creek Middle School.

Star Award

The Star Award recognizes TTUSD classified employees who positively impact students’ lives by providing outstanding support in their positions. Recipients each receive $1,000 for personal use.

2022 – 2023 Star Recipients:

The Fellows and Star Award programs offer the community the opportunity to acknowledge the exceptional work being done in our schools on a daily basis. Nominations for the Fellows and Star Awards come from students, parents, community members, and any TTUSD staff member. No self-nominations or those from Excellence in Education board members are accepted. The nominations for next year’s awards will become available in spring 2023.For more information about the Fellows and Star Award programs, please call 530-550-7984 or visit http://www.ExinEd.org .