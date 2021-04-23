Excellence in Education launches new ’Kudos Campaign’

The Excellence in Education Foundation is celebrating individuals at Tahoe Truckee Unified School District who have been working overtime to ensure our children are supported and continue to get the best education possible, despite difficult circumstances.

On April 21, they launched the Kudos Campaign, which asks the community to submit a note of appreciation, or kudos, to a TTUSD staff member: teachers, administrators, support staff, maintenance, and food service employees.

“We want to provide an easy opportunity for the community to share their appreciation for our school district staff. From teachers to food service to custodial staff — everyone has been working incredibly hard to keep our kids engaged, fed, and safe. We want them to know how much they are appreciated,” said Laura Brown, Executive Director of the Excellence in Education Foundation.

Forms for submitting your kudos are available online at Exined.org through April 30. They will deliver your notes to show our local heroes how much we value their dedication and hard work.

The Excellence in Education Foundation is a nonprofit organization that enhances public education within the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District. Each year the Foundation raises money and provides grants, resources, and partnerships to benefit students, teachers, and the educational community as a whole.

The online portal to submit your note is open from April 21-30. Call Excellence in Education at 530-550-7984 or visit http://www.ExinEd.org for more information.