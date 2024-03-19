Excellence in Education opens nominations to honor Tahoe Truckee Unified School District teachers, staff

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Tahoe Truckee Excellence in Education Foundation is now accepting nominations for the 2024 Linda Brown Fellows and Star Awards. Linda Brown Fellows Awards are given to teachers within the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District in recognition of excellence in teaching. Recipients are granted $2,000 each to enhance educational work in their classrooms and $1,000 for personal use. The Star Awards recognizes classified, non-teaching employees, with recipients also receiving $1,000 for personal use.

Nomination forms can be found online at http://www.ExinEd.org/educator-awards and are due by Friday, April 19, 2024. Award recipients will be announced in the fall.

The Linda Brown Fellows Program was created to promote and acknowledge educational excellence within the school district. It recognizes outstanding teachers and staff members who demonstrate originality, innovation, and dedication to the teaching profession. The program was named in honor of Linda Brown, a long-time former TTUSD teacher and past president of the Excellence in Education Foundation.

The Star Awards recognize non-teaching TTUSD staff who positively impact students by providing outstanding support in their positions. TTUSD teachers and staff employed by the district for at least 80% of the school year are eligible for the awards.

The Excellence in Education Foundation asks the community to help identify and celebrate our incredible educators. Award nominations may come from parents, community members, and anyone employed at TTUSD. Self-nominations or nominations from Excellence in Education board members will not be accepted.

For more information, please call 530-550-7984 or visit exined.org/educator-awards .