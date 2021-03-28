Exceptional North Tahoe teen named ’Youth of the Year’ by Boys & Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe

Wylie Clark has been named the Youth of the Year by the Boys & Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe.

Provided

Selected among nearly 1,500 outstanding youth, Wylie Clark has been named the Youth of the Year by the Boys & Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe. The Youth of the Year title is a prestigious honor bestowed upon an exemplary young person in recognition of leadership, service, academic excellence and dedication to live a healthy lifestyle. Now in its 74th year, the national Youth of the Year program, hosted by Boys & Girls Clubs of America, honors our nation’s most awe-inspiring young people on their path to great futures. Wylie will receive a $1,500 college scholarship for his title as the Youth of the Year for our local Club and will go on to contend for the California Youth of the Year title and a $2,500 college scholarship from Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

“We are incredibly proud of Wylie for all that he has accomplished and for who he is,” said Mindy Carbajal, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of North Lake Tahoe. “He will be an incredible spokesperson for our local Club and we wish him the best of luck as he progresses through the competition.”

Wylie is an active member in Great Futures Productions, the Club’s performance troupe, and has been attending Club since his sophomore year (he is now a senior at North Tahoe High School). He writes in his Youth of the Year speech, “All of my life I have been greatly affected by many different artists from many periods of our time. These creators have made media that ignite a flame within me to pursue what I love doing in life to the fullest; creating music and pieces of art that can inspire anyone to never give up even when faced with the most extreme adversity and let the passion for your own ambitions and goals drive you to the highest peaks in life imaginable. When I go to my Boys and Girls Club I am given the exact same inspiration from Club Members and Staff every day through their constant support of my dreams and ambitions.”

If Wylie is named the California Youth of the Year, he will contend for the title of West Coast Regional Youth of the Year who will receive an additional $20,000 college scholarship. Six finalists will advance to the virtual National Youth of the Year event in October 2021, to vie for the title of Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s National Youth of the Year. The National Youth of the Year will receive an additional scholarship of $50,000 and a brand-new Toyota Corolla.

BGCNLT is proud to nominate Wylie and continue to provide life-enhancing opportunities for local kids and teens to explore, develop, and apply the essential skills they need to be successful in work and life.

About the Boys & Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe

BGCNLT currently operates a Clubhouse in Kings Beach that serves Kindergarten through 12th grade, a Kings Beach based Preschool, two school-based sites in Truckee for Kindergarten through 5th grade at Truckee Elementary School as well as 6th through 8th grade at Alder Creek Middle School, and a school-based site within Incline Elementary School for Kindergarten through 5th grade. Across all sites, BGCNLT currently serves nearly 1,500 local youth with before and after-school programs, summer camps, and sports leagues. Fees for services are kept low to ensure that all children in the North Tahoe-Truckee region have access to high quality programs in crucial out-of-school times.

For more information about the Boys & Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe, please contact the Club at 530-582-3760, visit our website or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @bgcnlt.

Source: Boys & Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe